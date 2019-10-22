Mr. Thomas Aaron Pickering, age 81 of Woolwine, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 17, 1937 to Thomas John and Gladys Pearl Pickering in Camden, NJ. He was their only child.

Thomas Aaron Pickering served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant after thirteen years of service. He also worked as a maintenance electrician with Amaco Chemicals in New Castle, DE. Finally, he retired from Echo Products in Clayton, NJ.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Pickering of the home, four children, Yvonnia M Tasker of New Castle, DE, Tania J. Pickering of Critz, VA, Yolanda C Gritz of Mullica Hill, NJ and Thomas A Pickering II of West Deptford, NJ, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to your local Veterans Hospital and plant a tree in his loving memory.