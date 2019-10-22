Cheryl Wimbish Crowther was born on September 28, 1962, in Limestone, Maine, and grew up in Stuart, Virginia, the only child of Evelyn Lee Wimbish and Donald Wimbish. She died on October 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband, William A. Crowther, daughters Carrie Somers (William) and Katie Crowther, and her mother, Evelyn Wimbish. As in life, she also had the presence and support of her special lifelong friends.

After graduating from Patrick County High School in Stuart where she became Miss Patrick County, Cheryl attended Longwood University. There she joined Sigma Kappa Sorority and Alpha Delta Kappa, which produced lifelong friendships.

Cheryl was a born teacher. She worked for 32 years in elementary education, first at Lancaster Primary School, and then at Northumberland Elementary School. She remembered every student and their family members and lit up when she talked about them. Cheryl taught kindergarten through second grades, as well as combined first and second grades. She was certified as a Gifted and Talented Teacher, and served on Southern Association of Colleges and Schools review teams. She championed and supported the Northumberland YMCA School to Pool program which taught every second grade child to swim. Cheryl valued continuing education and was a member of the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honor Society, the education sorority which sponsors local scholarships for teachers. She was dedicated to improving the lives of children in her community and was a highly respected teacher, touching the lives of many students.

Cheryl supported her community further as a member of the Northumberland County Junior Women’s Club. She was an early volunteer and organizer with the Smith Point Sea Rescue, spending many hours with her husband organizing the fishing tournaments and fundraisers. She was also a member of Fairport Baptist Church.

Cheryl’s greatest joy was being with her husband, Bill to whom she was married 32 years, and daughters Carrie and Katie. Together, they created an environment welcoming to children, family, and friends. They spent many happy hours on the Bay and local rivers, having folks in for famous seafood bakes, and raising their children up in a supportive community of friends. Cheryl is recognized as the rock of the group who was always steady, reliable, and kind. Even in her recent illness, she always considered others’ needs. She was happy to attend her recent high school reunion and, especially, to be at all the events for Carrie and William’s wedding. Her Crowther family is grateful for her time with us.

Cheryl was a devoted friend whose life was enriched by the families of Marian Leigh and Joey Walker, Lydia and Vincent Haynie, and other special associations. She leaves behind many who will miss her. The family wishes to thank everyone for their dedication to Cheryl and support for her family.

Donations may be made to the Northumberland YMCA School to Pool Program at P.O. Box 146, Heathsville, VA 22473, or the Gamma Alpha Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa (International Honor Society for Teachers) Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 185, Kilmarnock, VA 22482.