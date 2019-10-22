Daniel “Cody” Burnette, age 32 of Laurel Fork, Virginia passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1986, in Patrick County. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Lewis Burnette “Ducky”; a half-sister, Lisa Ann Burnette; paternal grandparents, Early Lee Burnette and Effie Rosie Ruth Pendleton Burnette; maternal grandparents, Alene Wood Hylton and Pete Haas; and a special aunt, Crystal Quesinberry. Cody loved skateboarding, fishing and his little dog “Dominic”. He will be remembered as a loving son and for his love of life.

Cody is survived by his mother, Karen Haas Burnette of the home; half-brother, Early Lewis Burnette of West Virginia; grandpa, Clyde Hylton of Meadows of Dan; several aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Mayberry Presbyterian Church in Meadows of Dan with Pastor Terry Keffer officiating. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.