Mrs. Carolyn Sue Jacobs Spencer, age 77 of Patrick Springs, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on July 4, 1942. She was preceded in death by her father, John Lewis Jacobs; her mother, Gladys Adams; and one brother, Bobby Jacobs. She was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church; Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

Mrs. Spencer is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Spencer of the home; and one son, Kenneth Spencer of Patrick Springs, Virginia.

Funeral services for Mrs. Spencer will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor J.R. Shelton and Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to True Gospel Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 504, Stuart.