Brenda Kay Overby, 71, entered into Heaven to receive her well-deserved rewards, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home.

The funeral service was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow in Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Overby was born November 21, 1947 in Stokes County, to he late Burrell and Lois Harris Overby. She had been a dedicated member of Minnie’s Chapel Wesleyan Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Brenda was very involved with her community, and was also a caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie Burrell, Willie Douglas, and Frankie James Overby, and a sister, Shirley Jane Overby Gilley.

Survivors include her brothers, Perry Overby (Pauline), Charles Overby (Judy), Larry Overby, Glenn Overby (Pam), and Barry Overby (Wendy) and sisters, Patsy Mullins (Jimmy), Juanita Osborne (Blane), Phyllis Johnson, and Cynthia Handy (Danny).

Memorials may be made to The Developmental Center, Attn: Penny Belcher, P.O. Box 785, Stuart, VA 24171 or The Patrick County Alzheimer’s Support Group c/o Sally Smith, 2448 South Mayo Drive, Stuart or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mt. Airy. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.