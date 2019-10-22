Glennis Montgomery Hensley, 82, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. She was born March 5, 1937, in Patrick County, to the late Hiram and Laura Quesinberry Montgomery. She graduated from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Cum Laude.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Fenton Ashburn and Faith Puckett; brothers Burton, Layton and Walton Montgomery and a sister, Vadie Rogers.

Mrs. Hensley is survived by her husband James Clinton Hensley; daughters, Alisa Osborn (Kevin), Lenora Brooks (Scott); sons Philip Hensley (Brenda), Greg Hensley, Mark Hensley (Marla), Barry Hensley, and Doug Hensley (Autumn); brothers, Alton Montgomery, and Philgene Montgomery (Beth); ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hensley’s graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mountain View Pentecostal Holiness Church, Claudeville. There was a visitation on Wednesday, October 16 in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service, Martinsville.