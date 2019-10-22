WES celebrates National School Lunch Week

Woolwine Elementary School recently sent thanks and appreciation to its awesome cafeteria staff, including Ellen Hylton, cafeteria manager and staff members Brenda Hylton and Savanna Gutshall.

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) serves more than 30 million children every school day. President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week (NSLW) in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.

During this annual weeklong celebration, SNA members and students round the country celebrate in their cafeterias, schools and districts with special menus, events, student activities and more.

The 2019 NSLW theme is “School-Lunch: What’s on Your Playlist,” which spotlights how today’s school cafeterias are serving up the menu items that kids want to eat, with increased choice and customization.