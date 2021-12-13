<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="size-medium wp-image-59183 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Ruddle-191x300.jpg" alt="" width="191" height="300" \/>Louise Wright Ruddle, 83, of Bassett, VA passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 21, 1938, in Patrick County, VA to the late Josiah F. Wright and Minnie Sue Whalen Wright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Wright, John Wright, and Woody Wright.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Mrs. Ruddle was a member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, photography, and pageants.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">She is survived by her husband, Maurice D. Ruddle; daughter, Lisa Leigh Ernest (David); sister, Nancy Talbot; brother, Jim Wright; step-grandchildren, Nicole Ernest, and Drew Ernest (Emily) and her step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Ernest and Charlotte Ernest.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services with Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Entombment will follow the service at Roselawn Abbey.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">A special thank you to Mallory Knight and the staff at Commonwealth Hospice for their care of Mrs. Ruddle. The family would also like to thank everyone who reached out to Louise, either by stopping by or sending a card to her, this meant a lot to her.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stanleytown United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Regional Library.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Ruddle family. Online condolences may be made at <\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.norrisfuneral.com"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.norrisfuneral.com<\/span><\/a>\r\n<p dir="ltr" style="line-height: 1.2;margin-top: 0.0pt;margin-bottom: 0.0pt"><span style="font-size: 12pt;font-family: 'Times New Roman';vertical-align: baseline">\r\n\r\n\r\n<\/span><\/p>
