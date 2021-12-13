<p class="yiv1597634697MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-59180 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Wood-184x300.jpg" alt="" width="184" height="300" \/>Mrs.\u00a0Nancy Wilds\u00a0Wood, age\u00a064,\u00a0passed away\u00a0December\u00a011,\u00a02021 in Huntersville, North Carolina.\u00a0She was born in\u00a0Stuart, Virginia on April\u00a018,\u00a01957\u00a0to the late\u00a0Joseph Harry\u00a0Wilds\u00a0and\u00a0Carolyn Elizabeth (Betsy) Wilds.\u00a0She loved\u00a0to watch and attend races,\u00a0travel and\u00a0spend time with her family, along with helping whenever needed at the Wood Brothers Racing Museum.\u00a0Her favorite place was laying in the sun on Daytona Beach.\u00a0 She was\u00a0a member of\u00a0Grace\u00a0Baptist Church\u00a0and\u00a0was\u00a0a loving and devoted\u00a0wife, mother, and a friend to all.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1597634697MsoNormal">\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0Mrs. Wood\u00a0is\u00a0survived\u00a0by her husband of\u00a040\u00a0years,\u00a0Len Moricle\u00a0Wood, her\u00a0son Keven Wood and fianc\u00e9e, \u00a0Ashley\u00a0Howell; a brother-in-law, Eddie Wood and wife, Carol; a sister-in-law, Kim Hall and husband, Terry; cousins Sara Leigh Collins, Bill Semones and wife, Becky, John Semones and wife, Mary Ann, Vivian Roberson and husband, Larry, George D. Dickerson and wife, Fran, and Jack Dickerson and wife, Debbie; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1597634697MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Due to COVID 19 protocols, services will be limited. Anyone wishing to pay their final respects are encouraged to visit the Wood Brothers Museum anytime between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday December 13th through Tuesday the 14th, or Moody Funeral Home in Stuart to sign the guest registry at either location.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1597634697MsoNormal">Following Nancy\u2019s cremation wishes, the family will have a graveside memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Patrick Memorial Gardens in Stuart with Pastors Jim Churchwell and Mark Elkins officiating.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1597634697MsoNormal">\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0The family requests in lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials be made to\u00a0Grace\u00a0Baptist Church,\u00a014087 Jeb Stuart Hwy,\u00a0Stuart, VA 24171 or\u00a0Mountain Valley Hospice,\u00a0730 E. Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a title="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1597634697MsoNormal"><\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3619946152MsoNormal"><\/p>
