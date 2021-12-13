<img class="size-full wp-image-56845 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Margaret Opal Kelley Godbee, 85, wife of the late Franklin D. Godbee, of Easley, went to be with the Lord with her family at her side on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Westminster Memory Care in Aiken, SC.\r\n\r\nA long time resident of Easley, SC, Mrs. Godbee was born in Newry, SC to Homer Kelley and Leah Bottoms Kelley. She retired as a Roses Store Division Manager and was a member of Norris Baptist Church.\r\n\r\nMrs. Godbee is survived by her sons: Bobby F. Godbee (Lori) of Easley, SC and Jackey D. Godbee of Spencer, VA; daughters: Joan Dennis (Larry) of Aiken, SC, Pamela G. Edwards (Charles) of Liberty, SC and Sharon Day of Rocky Point, NC; grandchildren: Jeremy, Chris, Alex, Jillian, Trudy, Danielle, Charles, Brian and Michelle; twenty great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Godbee was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Dorothy K. Tinsley, Frances Alexander, Melonize Pressley, Elizabeth Charpin, Marvin Kelley, Martha Kelley, Doyle Knox Kelley, Joyce Cantrell, and Gwen Gilstrap.\r\n\r\nAfter returning from one of his many tours overseas, US Marine Gunnery Sgt Godbee had a new nickname for his wife, \u201cskosh\u201d from the Japanese word Sutoshi which means a tiny bit, small amount.\u00a0 Claiming to be 5\u2019 tall, there was nothing small about what Mrs. Godbee did for her children and husband.\u00a0 Living off base in Maysville NC, 18 years, Mrs. Godbee worked a fulltime job, raised 5 children while her husband was often overseas.\r\n\r\nHer children were blessed to have such a big and \u201cun\u201d sukoshi woman.\u00a0 Her favorite times were family get togethers where she was an awesome cook or shopping with her girls.\u00a0 She was the ultimate shopaholic and her wardrobe was nicknamed Margaret\u2019s Hamericks\u201d.\r\n\r\nHer favorite quote was \u201cDynamite comes in small packages and I have a short fuse\u201d.\r\n\r\nFuneral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.\r\n\r\nThe family will receive friends from 1:00 \u2013 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.\r\n\r\nFlowers are accepted.\r\n\r\nThe family is at their respective homes.\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply