<p class="yiv5144751001MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-59157 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Crowell-204x300.jpg" alt="" width="204" height="300" \/>Mr. David Christopher Caleb Crowell, age 39 of Stuart, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy, NC.\u00a0\u00a0He was born on January 9, 1982, in Arkansas.\u00a0\u00a0Caleb was preceded in death by his sister, Crissy Crowell.\u00a0\u00a0He was a member of Harvest Worship Center.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv5144751001MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is his wife, Deborah Johnson Crowell of Stuart; four children, David Crowell, Jr. of Missouri, Alyssa Crowell of Missouri, Ann Marie Crowell of Stuart, Melek Johnson of Stuart; his parents, David Glen Crowell and Crystal Ann Walker Crowell of Rogers, AR; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Walker Crowell of Rogers, AR, Mel and Olivia Crowell of Callaway; nieces and nephew, Cora, Jonny, Callie, and Gracie Crowell; and numerous other special family members.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv5144751001MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Harvest Worship Center with Dr. David Coleman officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will take place in the Angel Rest Cemetery in Rogers, AR.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
