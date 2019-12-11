MADD teams up with Virginia ABC to promote  safety campaign

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) want everyone to get home safely this holiday season. The authority and the non-profit have teamed up for a “Tie One On For Safety” campaign to distribute ribbons to remind everyone not to drink and drive.

“Some of the most dangerous days of the year on our nation’s roadways are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day,” said Christopher R. Konschak, MADD’s program director in Virginia. “Last year there were 895 alcohol related crashes in Virginia that resulted in 18 fatalities and 519 injuries during the holidays.”

Since 1986, MADD has asked drivers across the country to display a MADD red ribbon in a visible location on their vehicles to remind others to always designate a non-drinking driver. This year, Virginia ABC will offer the free ribbons in all of its stores, where customers may pick one up to display on their vehicle.

The “Tie One On for Safety” campaign is MADD’s longest running public awareness project. It is supported in part by a $9,637 grant from Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Section. It was one of 10 grants totaling $69,000 which were awarded by the authority earlier this year to organizations across the state to help them reduce underage and high-risk drinking in their communities.

“MADD shares our mission to promote healthy decisions like choosing not to drink and drive,” said Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Our partnership underscores our commitment to public safety and responsible consumption of alcohol.”

Boxes with the ribbons will be in stores through January 1, 2020, or as long as supplies last. For more information contact MADD Virginia at (804) 353-7121.