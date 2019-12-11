Parade attracts hundreds

The air was brisk, but sunny skies prevailed for the hundreds of people who lined the streets in Stuart Saturday for the 48th annual Christmas Parade. This year’s event, with “A Christmas Story,” theme, included Martin Clark as Grand Marshal of the festivities. In addition, sights and sounds of the season were showcased with entries that included the 2019 “O” Zone State Champions, the Pride of Patrick County Marching Band, local fire departments and rescue squads, the Grinch, and horses and riders. Santa also took time away from his toy-making to participate in the parade that was organized by One Family Productions. (Photos by Pull Up A Chair Patrick County. For the full album, visit www.facebook.com/pullupachairPC)