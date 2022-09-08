Mrs. Mary Faye Webb Dalton, age 77 of Westfield passed away on Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina on March 15, 1945, to the late Carley Webb and Theora Dalton Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean Carter; five siblings, D.B. Webb, H.G. Webb, Carl Webb, Kathy Jarvis, and Anna Hauser. Faye was a faithful member of Harvest Worship Center for 32 years and loved the Lord deeply. She enjoyed a successful career as a registered nurse. She loved her family, adored her grandchildren, and being their “Nana”.

Mrs. Dalton is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years and 8 months, Bobby Glenn Dalton of the home; three children, Terry Dalton (Debbie) of Stuart, Lisa Butler (Davey) of Ocoee, Florida, and Tina Dempsey (Jack) of Winter Garden, Florida; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings, Barbara Bliss of Clemmons, North Carolina, Danny Webb of Lewisville, North Carolina, and Charles Webb of Yadkinville, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Carroll Dalton (Shirley) of Westfield, North Carolina, and David Dalton (Pam) of Vesta, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mrs. Dalton will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvest Worship Center with Pastor David Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harvest Worship Center, 21225 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.