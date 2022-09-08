James Edgar Harris, 73, of Patrick Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born in Stoneville, NC on November 1, 1948, to the late Esmond Guy Harris and the late Luetta McAlexander Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Martin Harris.

James was a U.S. Army veteran, have served on the Korean DMZ with the 2nd Combat Engineering Battalion in 1969 and 1970. He is a life member of the VFW 4637 and served on the Veteran Honor Guard of Martinsville & Henry County. He was a member of the 2nd Infantry Division Association and retired from VF Corporation after many years of service. James was a member of Valley Drive Baptist Church.

James is survived by one son, Bradley Harris; brother, Tommy Harris (Donna); sisters, Shirley Goad (Ray), Margaret Lawson (Dean), Jean Shorter (Kelly) and Jane Hawks (Larry); 2 uncles; 3 aunts; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bobby Rakes officiating. Burial will follow in the Purdy-Williams Family Cemetery in Patrick Springs.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt Thank You to the staff of the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection for their compassion and care they showed to James.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contribution to: The Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Harris family.