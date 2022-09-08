Miss Betty Jean Conner, age 72 of Stuart, Virginia went to be with her Lord at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born in Patrick County on February 2, 1950, to the late Franklin Pierce Conner and Dorothy Trudy Hooker Conner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Annette Conner Butcher and Burton Daniel Conner; and one brother-in-law, Leon Fain. Betty was a member of Unity Baptist Church. She was a hard worker and always found time to volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, Blue Ridge Nursing Home (she would later work there), and Relay for Life (where she was the co-chair for many years). She was a founder of the New Hope United Methodist Church Pig Picking Fundraiser. She enjoyed taking walks, doing crafts, attending music events, and working in her yard. After the Lord, Betty loved her family the most. She was known for her pound cakes that she made from scratch for every special occasion. She was very close with her nieces and nephews and loved keeping them when they were children. She was a wonderful, wonderful sister, aunt, daughter, cousin, and friend that will be greatly missed.

Miss. Conner is survived by two siblings, Shirlene Fain, and Herbert and Tina Conner, all of Stuart, VA; brother-in-law, Douglas Butcher of Mount Airy, NC; close cousin, Shirley Collins of Stuart, VA; close friends, Betsy Hughes and Annabelle Dalton, both of Stuart, VA, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Miss Conner will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastors Ed Hartman and Mark Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Patrick County Chapter, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.