MAURICE DALE STANLEY

Maurice (Stan) Dale Stanley, US Navy (Retired), age 69, of Meadows of Dan, VA, passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County (Winston-Salem, NC) on December 16, 1949, to Virgil Hassell Stanley and Evelyn Richardson Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ex-wife, Sandra L. Stanley; and nephew, Michael Todd McGee.

He graduated from North Forsyth High School, where he enjoyed track and band. He raced cars at Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem. While attending Wake Forest University, he enlisted in the USN. He was a proud veteran and served his country as a submariner for “20 years and 1 day” as he liked to put it. Stan (Maddog) was an Electronics Technician in the Navy, where he was awarded multiple commendations, achievement awards, bronze, silver, and gold stars throughout his career, such as his work in the development of the Trident I C-4 ballistic missile and NAVAIDS Technician (Poseidon Navigation Subsystems with ESGN). He served on the USS JOHN ADAMS, USS JOHN C. CALHOUN, and USS CASIMIR PULASKI. He retired April 30, 1990, as E-8 Senior Chief from the USS Casimir Pulaski and went on to work for Vitro, a subcontractor for the Navy. Throughout his life, he enjoyed being a Scout Master, hunting, fishing, working on cars, racing his 75 Plymouth Nova, and computer programming. He spent the last 20 years of his life on the family farm in Floyd County, Virginia where he enjoyed tending the land and raising horses, among many other outdoor projects with youngest daughter, Tiffany.

FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS

He is survived by his beloved family: five daughters Penny Stanley Hyte and husband, Samuel; twins Teresa Stanley and Tiffany Stanley and boyfriend, Robert; Jessie Kennedy and husband, Rex; Della Hensen; his sister Sandi Hall and husband, Vance; his nephew Brian McGee and wife, Lisa; ex-wife, Nanshee (Sam) Stanley, and an extended family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-niece and nephew, and friends.

