Mildred Pauline Hall Rakes, 81, of Patrick Springs, VA, died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Patrick County, VA on August 24, 1938 to the late Arthur Hall and Naomi Ellis Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband; Elmer Rakes, one brother; William Curtis Hall.

She was a member of Five Forks Wesleyan Church and worked at Martinsville Memorial Hospital before her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Combs of Stuart, VA, and one brother; Clarence Hall of Stuart, VA, five grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.

The funeral was held November 1, 2019 with Reverend Gary Combs and Reverend David Henry officiating. Burial was in the Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville, VA.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Stuart, VA is serving the Rakes family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.