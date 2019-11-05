Mrs. Virginia Bolt Willard, age 88 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Laurel Fork. She was born on Oct. 2, 1931 in Laurel Fork to the late Harrison Bolt and Eva Dickerson Bolt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Willard; two sons, Roger Lee Willard, Kenneth Willard; a half-brother, Silas Vipperman; and a half-sister, Susie Morris. Virginia along with her husband, Garland, owned and operated the Stuart Bowling Center and Skating Rink for over 50 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Rodney Lyon of Stuart; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Deborah Willard of Stuart; three grandchildren, Justin Lyon, Megan Richardson and husband, David, Joshua Willard; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Rev. Jim Churchwell officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.