A Meadows of Dan Man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Wednesday, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Throughout Wednesday morning, a man allegedly sent multiple detailed and violent electronic messages to his wife and another person, stating his intent to go to her workplace and shoot her and others, Smith said.

The man’s wife is employed by Capewell Aerial Systems in Meadows of Dan, and managers there immediately notified the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office about the threats, Smith said.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Austin and Deputy C.L. Elgin responded to the scene, where they were talking to the management team when the man allegedly drove into the company’s parking lot.

Elgin and Austin approached the man, they allegedly saw a rifle in the vehicle beside him, Smith said. The man was taken into custody at the scene.

“The suspect arrived at his wife’s workplace within minutes of his last threat to her, armed with a loaded high-powered rifle and extra ammunition,” Smith said. “Our deputies arriving before most likely averted a tragedy,” he added in the Thursday news release.

Keith Edward Hughes, 56, of 1153 Willis Road, was taken into custody on August 10 at approximately 10 a.m. In addition to attempted murder, he also was charged with stalking, communicating threats in writing, and domestic assault, Smith said.

Hughes is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Tennille Jessup at (276) 692-5885, or Austin at (276) 692-5950.