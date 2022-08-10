Mr. Michael Lynn “Mike” Ray, age 72, of Bassett, Virginia departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County on November 15, 1949, to the late Paul Franklin Ray. In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Rachel AnnMarie McHone; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Rachel Hancock. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend who loved his family unconditionally.

Left to cherish the memory of Mr. Ray are his loving wife of 53 years, Ann Hancock Ray of the home; two daughters, Lisa Ray DeHart (Chris) of Spencer, Virginia, Angie Ray McHone (Jon) of Spencer, Virginia; one son, Jason Ray of Greensboro, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Jonathan McHone (Sidney Lynch) of Martinsville, Virginia, Macayla Ray O’Dell (Davy) of Martinsville, Virginia, Katie Fretwell (Randy Walker) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Zackary McHone of Spencer, Virginia, Evan McHone of Spencer, Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Kenzie O’Dell, Callie McHone, and one on the way, James Reid O’Dell; one brother, Richard Ray (Pat) of Salisbury, North Carolina; one aunt, Shirley Rea of Stuart, Virginia; one special niece, Tracie Ray Morse of Concord, North Carolina; and many dear friends.

A celebration of life family gathering for Mr. Ray will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the residence; 1257 County Line Road, Bassett, Virginia 24055. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs, VA 24133. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Ray family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.