Meadows of Dan Trail Moves Forward

The Meadows of Dan Community Improvements Project is moving forward. Patrick County has received qualification statements from interested engineering consultants and will perform interviews in the coming week, according to a release from Barbara Jo Newton of the Stuart Rotary Club. Entities including the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD), the Meadows of Dan Community Association, Stuart Rotary Club, and VDOT will be involved in the final plan to capture the significant tourism potential of this community.

Meadows of Dan’s proximity and access to the Blue Ridge Parkway makes it an ideal visitor location. Ten existing businesses are located in the immediate area, Newton said. Sharing of resources and forming partnerships will contribute to the necessary improvements identified by a recent report. Planning efforts for this project have been funded by Patrick County through a DHCD Planning Grant, with the underlying goal of helping to stimulate community improvement efforts, she added.

Several projects have been identified including sidewalks, multi-use trails, wayfinding signage, and other community improvements throughout the area. Infrastructure such as potable water and sanitary sewer projects, broadband, and transient facilities are being considered, but are not being designed in the current improvement project. Funds have been secured from VDOT for the sidewalk and multi-use trails and Stuart Rotary Club for additional multi-use trails.

Newton added that the Meadows of Dan community considers itself a very tourist friendly destination and is excited about the changes. Updates will be coming soon, she noted.