PCHS students honor those who served

By Ashlee Mullis

Many local veterans were honored Friday during a Veterans Day Assembly at Patrick County High School.

Students and faculty members escorted family members who have served in all branches of the United States Military.

Chris Jensen, keynote speaker at the ceremony, served two stints in the military: He served in the Iowa National Guard from 1970-1976 as a Specialist D5 truck driver. He also served in the Nebraska Army Reserve from 1977-1981.

Jensen, has been teaching at PCHS for 18 years, noted there are three types of veterans: those who have seen action in war zones, those who have served in the military but have never served in war zones, and those who have been forgotten about in our society.

He encouraged students to put pressure on Congress to do more for our homeless veterans who no longer qualify for assistance from our government, and noted that he was pleased with the respect illustrated by students.

“I thought the students really truly respected the Veteran’s Day Assembly. It was a very good presentation for veterans of all types,” Jensen said.

The Military Star Club also participated in the assembly. Many of its members plan to enlist in the military after graduation, and said they felt the assembly was a way to honor our men and women who served.

“Veteran’s Day, to me, means honoring and thanking the ones who have risked their lives for this country. Those brave men and women go through a lot every day. They go through traumatic situations and relive past events that have scarred them for life. Many have lost limbs and more for our country. Many people take our freedom for granted as well as our rights. They deserve to be treated with respect and high honors,” said Staff Sgt. Ashanti Trent.

A sophomore, Trent is among those students who plan to join the military after high school.