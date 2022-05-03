The Patrick County Middle School Baseball Team finished first in the Piedmont District with a 9-3 season. The team was the 2nd place finishers in the Piedmont District Tournament.

The Cougars got a close 7-6 win over the Laurel Park Lancers Monday, April 25. Zach Holt pitched 3 innings, striking out 8, walking 7, and allowing 2 hits.

Christian Hylton took the mound for 4 innings, striking out 7, walking 2, and allowing 4 hits.

David Lawson pitched 1 inning, striking out 1 and walking 1. Jaden Wilson, Jackson Callahan, Holt, and Carter Gregory had 1 hit each. Hylton and Eric Martinez had 1 hit and 2 RBIs each.

The Cougars lost to Halifax, 0-7, in the District Tournament Friday, April 29.

Lawson took the mound for 2 innings, striking out 8, walking none, and allowing 0 hits.

Hylton finished the game, striking out 6, walking 0, and allowing 2 hits. Wilson, Callahan, Lawson, and Martinez had 1 hit each.

“I was very proud of our guys for the season we had. We worked very hard and never gave up during any game,” said Coach Dale Overfelt.