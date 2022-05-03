The JV Lady Cougars played one of their best games of the year on the road at Staunton River on Monday, April 25, getting a 12-4 win over the Golden Eagles.

Journey Moore was 3 for 5 with a walk and 3 RBIs.

Bryley Pike and Hayden Lawless each had 3 hits, 3 runs scored, and 2 RBIs.

Kylee Joyce, Kyleigh Gusler, & Maria Turner each had 2 hits, 1 walk, and 1 RBI. Aniya Penn and Lilly Hazelwood added 1 hit and 1 RBI each.

Hayden Lawless pitched an outstanding complete 7 inning game for the win. Lawless struck out 4, walked 1, scattered 8 hit, and gave up 2 earned runs.

On Thursday, April 28, the Lady Cougars took on Dan River, getting a 13-8 win over the Lady Wildcats.

Moore had 3 hits and 2 homers- one in the park and out of the park, scoring 4 runs. Lawless had 4 hits and 2 RBIs. Pike had 3 hits and scored 3 runs. Joyce had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Eliza Clifton had 1 hit and 2 RBIs. Gusler and Penn each had 2 hits and 1 run scored. Lawless threw the first 3 innings, giving up 2 earned runs, striking out 2, and walking none. Moore pitched the final 4 innings with 8 strikeouts and no earned runs.

The JV Cougars are 12-2 on the season.