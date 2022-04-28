The Middle School Track Team traveled to Laurel Park on April 22 to compete in the Junior Piedmont District Championship 2022.

In the Boys 100 Meter Dash Hunter Martin placed 7th and Jed Young placed 10th.

Nathan Callahan was the 8th place finisher in the Boys 200 Meter Dash.

In the Boys 400 Meter Dash, Noah Hiatt, Hunter Martin, Aiden Frazier, and Nathan Callahan finished 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively.

In the Boys 800 Meter Run, Wheeler Helms placed 6th while Mason Spencer finished 9th. Helms was 6th in the 1600 Meter Run. Noah Hiatt, Aedan Frazier, Nathan Callahan, and Hunter Martin were the winners in the Boys 4×400 Meter Relay.

In the Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Eli Hairston, Avone Kidd, Aeden Frazier, and Jed Young placed 3rd. In the Discus Finals, Avone Kidd finished 2nd.

Abby Hairston placed 8th in the Girls 100 Meter Dash and the Girls 200 Meter Dash.

Kendra Worley was the 2nd place finisher in the Girls 400 Meter Dash, and Callie Wood finished 5th. Callie Wood was the winner of the Girls 800 Meter Run.

In the Girls Long Jump, Kendra Worley placed 4th and Abby Hairston placed 8th.