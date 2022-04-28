The Middle School Cougars hosted Halifax on April 20, getting a 6-5 win over the Comets.

David Lawson pitched 4 innings for the Cougars, striking out 3, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs.

Christian Hylton took the mound in the 5th, striking out 4, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs.

Lawson and Jackson Callahan led Patrick County at the plate with 2 hits each.

Lawson had 3 RBIs, and Callahan had 1. Hylton, Zach Holt, Calvin Lancaster, Eric Martinez, and Jaden Wilson all had 1 hit each.

Martinsville came to Cougar Field on Thursday, April 21, suffering a 2-17 in 3 innings loss to the Cougars. Mason Cassell pitched 1 inning, striking out 4, walking 1 and allowing 1 hit. Reid Corns went 1 inning, striking out 2 and walking 2. Ethan Brooks finished the game on the mound, striking out 3 and walking 2. Greely Terry, Maddox Taylor, Brooks, Tripp Thompson, Lane Errichetti, Eli Bogle, and Jayden Corns had 1 hit each.