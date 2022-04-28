The Patrick County Varsity Softball Team lost on the road Tuesday at Bassett 8-1.

McKenzie Holt pitched for the Cougars, striking out 8 and giving up 8 hits to the Lady Bengals.

Abigail Epperson had 2 hits to lead the Cougars at the plate.

Tessa Haas had a triple, and Lainie Hopkins and Lindsay Quesenberry each had hits.

On Friday, the Lady Cougars hosted Tunstall, getting a 9-6 win.

McKenzie Holt got the win on the mound with 7 strikeouts on 4 hits. Holt also went 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs.

Abigail Epperson had 3 hits and Lainie Hopkins had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs.

Lauren Fulcher had a double, and Samantha Harris and Madison Greer each had hits in the win.