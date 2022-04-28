The Patrick County Varsity Baseball Team defeated Bassett 3-0 on the road Tuesday, April 19.

Tucker Swails threw a complete game shutout, striking out 10.

A perfect game was in reach until a 2 out walk in the bottom of the 7th.

Swails was 2-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. Swails added a 2-run homerun in the top of the 1st.

Jai Penn, Camden Nowlin, Jackson Horton and Gilbert Hubbard each added a hit.

The Tunstall Trojans visited the Cougar Field on April 22, handing the Cougars a tough 11-13 loss. This game proved to be a great game for spectators with 24 combined hits and 24 runs.

The Cougars carried a 6-3 lead headed into top of the 5th. Tunstall scored 5 runs in the 5th and 6th innings to take a 13-6 lead.

The Cougars rallied at 5 in the bottom of the 7th, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.

Nash Thompson was 3-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

Swails was 2-4 with 1 RBI. Stuart Callahan was 2-4 with 1 RBI, and Toby Perkins was 1-4 with 2 RBIs.