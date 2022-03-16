Grand jurors handed down a total of 68 indictments on March 7, according to records in the Patrick County Court Clerk’s Office.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.

Those named in the indictments are:

*David Shane Ball, 33, of Henry, grand larceny, July 27 through July 28.

*Ryan James Barnes, 33, of Eastville, destruction of property, Dec. 21, 2020.

*Junior Abraham Fitzgerald, 40, of Bassett, one count each break and enter and grand larceny, Sept. 17.

*Samuel Dewey Franklin, 54, of Bassett, DUI- 3rd conviction within 10 years, Aug. 14.

*Paul Travis Greer, 38, of Ferrum, malicious wounding, July 12, 2021.

*Justin Sinclair Hawks, 31, of Ararat, five counts of aggravated sexual battery with victim under age 13, two counts each sodomy victim under age 13 and object sexual penetration victim under age 13, and one count each produce child porn, rape, and indecent liberties with child under age 15, between March 20, 2015, and March 19, 2021.

*Melody Dove Justice, 48, of Stuart, abduction, Aug. 24.

*Chase Trevor Kaufman, 32, of Stuart, one count each first degree murder, obstruction of justice, abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery on law enforcement officer (LEO), between Feb. 7, and Sept. 21.

*Steven Anthony Martin, 49, of Stuart, strangulation Dec. 13.

*Justin Matthew Moore, 37, of Stuart, maliciously shoot at occupied motor vehicle, April 26.

*Jonathan Robert Smith, 35, of Martinsville, one count each break and enter and grand larceny, Sept. 17.

*James Willian Turner, 32, of Bassett, one count each break and enter and grand larceny, June 14 through June 18.

*Logan Eugene Bevill, 23, of Madison, N.C., one count each grand larceny, break and enter, and petty larceny, between May 5 and May 12.

*Jesse Lee Blankenship, 38, of Patrick Springs, nine counts possess child porn, Dec. 11, 2020.

*Charlie William Burchette, III, 38, of Ararat, one count each sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties, on or between Feb. 8, 2019, through Feb. 9, 2020.

*Austin Guy Cox, 20, of Patrick Springs, one count each threat to kill in writing and intimidation of law enforcement, Jan. 4.

*Skylar Dwayne Dix, 27, of Stuart, aggravated sexual assault, on or between Feb. 22, 2016, and Sept. 12, 2019.

*Tony Lee Epperson, 49, of Stuart, one count each threat to kill in writing and intimidation of law enforcement, Jan. 4.

*Bridgette Dawn Estep, 35, of Bassett, possession of Sch. I or II drugs, Sept. 17.

*Jeffrey Jennings Guilliams, 51, of Stuart, one count each petty larceny- 3rd of subsequent offense, and break and enter, March 31, 2018.

*Lindsey Lejune, 43, of Stuart, one count each strangulation and domestic assault and battery, Jan. 24.

*Janice Dea Mabe, 36, of Stuart, eight counts of sell firearm without verification, June 13.

*Katelynn Pulliam, 30, of Martinsville, aggravated sexual battery, on or between Feb. 22, 2016 and Sept. 12, 2019.

*Michael Anthony Snead, 30, of Stuart, one count each driving while intoxicated – drugs and elude, Aug. 23.

*John Lee Thompson, Jr., 29, of Ararat, domestic assault and battery, Nov. 27.

*Thomas Clark Walker, 35, Pinnacle, N.C., indecent liberties on or between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.