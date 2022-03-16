Since 2019, the pandemic has caused Patrick & Henry Community College graduates to celebrate their graduations virtually. This year, the college has announced that the class of 2022 will be walking in person.

In a return to pre-pandemic traditions, the graduation ceremony will be in the Stone Hall gymnasium on the second Saturday in May. The college is planning a few small surprises for the graduates to make this in-person graduation extra special.

The college is also delighted to announce the 2022 graduation speaker will be Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, the President and CEO of the International Honors Society for Community Colleges –Phi Theta Kappa.

As the head of Phi Theta Kappa, Dr. Tincher-Ladner oversees 1,300 society chapters in 11 nations and works to provide scholarship and leadership opportunities for approximately 250,000 students worldwide. She uses her international position to spearhead innovative research and advocate for community college students.

“As educators, graduation day is one of our favorite days of the year. It means so much to us to celebrate our students’ success. So, it goes without saying, that we are beyond delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate our students in person together as a PHamily,” said P&HCC’s President Greg Hodges. “We are also thrilled that we will get to welcome Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner as our commencement speaker. The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is an incredible and international organization that has done so much good for so many community college students. Dr. Tincher-Ladner is an exemplary national leader of PTK who, herself, has been a champion of student success. The fact that she has deep roots in P&HCC’s service region makes her visit with us even more exciting.”

Also, during the ceremony, the college intends to reveal the Teaching Faculty Member of the Year and the Distinguished Faculty of the Year Award Winners.

To participate, eligible students should submit both an application for graduation and an indication of their intent to participate in the commencement ceremony. The application for graduation is due by March 31. More information about these steps and all other graduation-related information will be sent directly to students’ college email addresses.