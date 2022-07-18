Mr. Morgan Birchfield Hines, age 96 of Stuart, Virginia passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born in Grayson County to the late William Arthur Hines and Ohna Faye Sayers Hines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Virginia Long Hines; two sisters, Ruth Cornett and Wanda Wright. Mr. Hines faithfully served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and was retired from the Virginia State Police after 34 years of dedicated services. He was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Morgan will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and caring grandfather/great-grandfather who set an example of a life dedicated to the service of others.

Mr. Hines is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Allen Lawrence of Patrick Springs; one son and daughter-in-law, Durand and Brenda Hines of Patrick Springs; five grandchildren, Tyler Lawrence, Adrian Lawrence and wife, Susanna, Brian Hines, Jessica Hines and Brandon Hines; one step grandson, Ricky Lawrence; and three great-grandchildren, Holly Lawrence, Natalie Lawrence, Scarlett Lawrence, and Abbie Lawrence.

A private graveside service was held Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Patrick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Keith Vernon officiating. Final rites provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard and the Virginia State Police Honor Guard. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, c/o Richard Cox, 7888 Woolwine Hwy., Woolwine, VA 24185. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart was entrusted the services and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.