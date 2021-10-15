<p class="yiv1856585156MsoNormal" style="margin: 0in;font-size: 12pt;background-color: #ffffff;font-family: 'New serif';text-align: justify;line-height: 18.4px"><span style="font-size: 18pt"><img class="size-medium wp-image-57434 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/Obit-Smith-178x300.jpg" alt="" width="178" height="300" \/>Mr. Andrew Wayne Smith, age 29, of Stuart, Virginia went to his heavenly home on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was born in Stuart, Virginia on August 27, 1992. Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal great grandfather, Bud Moore, and his paternal grandma, Gorge Smith. Andrew enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. \u00a0<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1856585156MsoNormal" style="margin: 0in;font-size: 12pt;background-color: #ffffff;font-family: 'New serif';text-align: justify;text-indent: 0.5in;line-height: 18.4px"><span style="font-size: 18pt">Andrew is survived by one daughter, Brooklyn Smith of Stuart; his loving mother, Christy Dawn Griffin Smith, of Stuart; father, Sammy Wayne Smith, of Ararat; maternal grandparents, David and Janice Griffin, of Stuart; paternal grandparent, Russell Smith, of Ararat; maternal great-grandparent, Bernice Moore, of Stuart; two step brothers, Austin Smith, of Ararat; Ryan Smith, of Ararat; and one step sister, Taylor Ardner, of Mount Airy, NC. \u00a0<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1856585156MsoNormal" style="margin: 0in;font-size: 12pt;background-color: #ffffff;font-family: 'New serif';text-indent: 0.5in;line-height: 18.4px"><span style="font-size: 18pt">All Celebration of Life services will be Private. In lieu of flowers, <\/span><span style="font-size: 18pt">memorial donations may be made to Moorefield Store Volunteer Fire Department, c\/o Norman Grogan, 1716 Virginia-North Carolina Rd., Spencer, VA\u00a0\u00a024165; or to Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1140, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Smith family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a style="color: #196ad4" href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>. \u00a0<\/span><\/p>\r\n\r\n<div><span style="font-size: 18pt">\u00a0<\/span><\/div>
