<p class="yiv3983716181MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-57442 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/Obit-Milligan-183x300.jpg" alt="" width="183" height="300" \/>\u00a0\u00a0Mr. Rodney James Milligan \u201cJim\u201d, age 54 of Patrick Springs, Virginia passed away at his home on Saturday, October 16, 2021.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in South Olive, Ohio on April 11, 1967.\u00a0\u00a0He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Guynn and Barbara Lieb; one brother, Robert Milligan; and two step- brothers Donnie and Neal Guynn.\u00a0\u00a0Jim enjoyed working with his hands and doing anything in construction.\u00a0\u00a0He will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh and how he loved his grandbabies dearly.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3983716181MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Jim is survived by his loving fianc\u00e9, Kelly J. Hawks of the home; siblings, Rosetta Sprinkle and Richard Milligan and wife, Carrie, all of Stuart; step-children, Jessica Bailey of Bassett and Angel Ragans of Collinsville; grandchildren, Rodney Ragans, Calab Ragans, Colton Kuczinski, Nicholas Durham, and Hunter Durham; two aunts, Kay Boyd of Ohio and Barbara Hale of Stuart; step-sisters, Tammy Bowles of Figsboro, Nell Lackey of Martinsville, Bonnie Guynn of Florida, and Regina Guynn of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3983716181MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for Jim. Moody Funeral Services in Stuart has been entrusted with the services and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
Leave a Reply