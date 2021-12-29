<p class="yiv8870505604MsoNormal"><img class="size-full wp-image-59754 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Midkiff.jpg" alt="" width="186" height="278" \/>Mr. George Blanco Midkiff, age 81 of Stuart, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Patrick County on February 27, 1940, to the late Samuel Lee Midkiff and Priscilla Hylton Midkiff.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, John Bruce Midkiff.\u00a0\u00a0Blanco was a devoted, faithful, and simple man.\u00a0\u00a0He loved it when his surroundings were quiet and peaceful.\u00a0\u00a0He enjoyed listening to a good joke and would reveal his genuine smile.\u00a0\u00a0He liked to stay knowledgeable about current events in the world as well as in his hometown.\u00a0\u00a0He knew the history of the people of Woolwine and cared deeply about the people of his beloved Woolwine.\u00a0\u00a0He and his father were the operators of IM Akers Store for many years.\u00a0\u00a0He was a longtime member of Sycamore Baptist Church where he was a Deacon Emeritus.\u00a0\u00a0He was a charter member of the Woolwine Fire Department and had previously served on the Patrick County School Board.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv8870505604MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Nancy Hall Midkiff of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Virginia Midkiff of Woolwine; two grandchildren, Kelly Mae Midkiff, Sarah Lee Bristol and husband, Andy; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Midkiff of Lebanon; and two nieces, Amy Grinnan, and Melba Howard.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv8870505604MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Sycamore Baptist Church with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in the church cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Woolwine Fire Department, P.O. Box 138, Woolwine, VA 24171, Sycamore Baptist Church c\/o Nancy Midkiff, 171 Sycamore Church Ln., Stuart, VA 24171, or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
