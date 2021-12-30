<p class="yiv9808180264MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 <img class="size-medium wp-image-59763 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Handy-300x292.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="292" \/>Mr. Guy Robert Handy, age 77 of Patrick Springs, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Patrick County on December 23, 1944 to the late Lewis Thomas Handy and Clara Pendleton Handy.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, Mr. Handy was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ware Goard Handy; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Handy.\u00a0\u00a0Guy was a member of Harris Chapel United Methodist Church.\u00a0\u00a0He had a lifelong career as a butcher, first working at Alexander\u2019s Food Market, and was part owner in H & S Meats and Produce.\u00a0\u00a0He enjoyed tinkering, hunting, fishing, working on cars, flea marketing, and was an avid NASCAR fan.\u00a0\u00a0He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv9808180264MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Mr. Handy is survived by two daughters, Sherry Lynn Handy of Bassett and Cheryl Renee Ramsey (David Trent) of Stuart; two grandchildren, Tara Christine Sutphin (Matthew Slate) and Carey Danielle Adkins (DaQuan Glenn); four siblings, Glenn Handy (Shirley) of Stuart, Linda Hopkins (Elwood) of Meadows of Dan, Larry Handy of Washington, and Hassel Handy (Linda) of Critz; and one nephew.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv9808180264MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Chapel in Stuart.\u00a0\u00a0If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 E. Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
Leave a Reply