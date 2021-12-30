<p class="yiv4438695228MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-59768 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Conner-300x264.jpg" alt="" width="399" height="351" \/>Mr. Landis Elmer Conner, age 85 of Woolwine, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Patrick County on May 28, 1936 to the late Jessie Elderson Conner and Naomi Hylton Conner.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, Mr. Conner was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Conner Turner; an infant brother, Alvin Calvin Conner; and two sisters, Barbara Hylton and Eulah Belcher.\u00a0\u00a0He was a member at Sycamore Baptist Church for 19 years where he served on several committees, and retired from Liberty Fabrics in Woolwine after 42 years of service.\u00a0\u00a0He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and farming.\u00a0\u00a0He loved bluegrass and gospel music with Loretta Lynn being among his favorite singers.\u00a0\u00a0He enjoyed attending the Dominion Valley Park and Patrick County Music Association singings, and traveling.\u00a0\u00a0His greatest joy was being called Poppie by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv4438695228MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Mr. Conner is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bertha Belcher Conner of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Della and Rickie Fulcher of Stuart; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery \u201cBud\u201d and Holly Conner of Woolwine; a special son-in-law and his wife, Johnny and Rozina Turner of Stuart; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv4438695228MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in the church cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0 Memorials may be made to Sycamore Baptist Church, c\/o Nancy Midkiff, 171 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, Virginia 24171 or to Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, Virginia 24185.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting <a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.<\/p>
