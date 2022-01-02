Imogene “Jeannie” Mills Bingman, 84, of Patrick Springs, VA passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 7, 1937 to the late Pearl Ida Martin Mills and George Fountain Mills. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Allen Bingman, one son, William “Billy” Bingman and one brother, Charles Mills.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, worked at Bassett-Walker plant as a supervisor..

Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia Bingman, Cheryl Wade (Tim), Ashleigh Sawyers (Matt) all of Patrick Springs, VA, three sisters, Lucille Hall of Winston- Salem, NC, Annie Mae Epperson of Amelia, VA, Rachel Duncan of Hampton, VA, two sister-in-laws, Virginia Bingman, Dorothy “Dot” Nelson, six grandchildren, Katie Cox, Kristina Wade, James “Will” Wade, Brianna Sawyers, Makayla Sawyers, Aidan Sawyers, many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Norris Funeral Chapel in Stuart with Reverend John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Norris Chapel.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Bingman family.

