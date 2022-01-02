<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class=" wp-image-59783 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Smith-223x300.jpeg" alt="" width="194" height="261" \/>Betty Lou Smith, 79, of Stuart, VA passed away on December 30, 2021 at her home.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">She was born on March 20, 1942 in Patrick County to the late Hazel Corns Martin and Joel Lester Martin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Arnold Smith, and one sister, Kitty May Goard.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">She attended Minnies Chapel in Stuart and worked most of her life at Bassett Chair Company in Bassett, VA.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Surviving are two daughters, Penny Rigney of Martinsville, VA, Tina Smith of Stuart, VA, two sons, Tim Rakes of Stuart, VA, O\u2019Neal Smith of Dobson, NC, two sisters, Judy Mabe of Patrick Springs,VA, Susan Overby of Stuart, VA, one brother, David Martin and two grandchildren<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">All services will be private.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Smith family.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com<\/span>\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply