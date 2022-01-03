<table border="0" width="500" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0">\r\n<tbody>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td valign="top">\r\n<img class="size-medium wp-image-59793 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/WOODALL-OBIT-FINAL-1-1-293x300.jpg" alt="" width="293" height="300" \/>02\/14\/1954 to 12\/27\/2021\r\n\u201cRick would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can\u2019t refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning.\u201d John 3:16\r\nRick Woodall of Patrick Springs, Virginia died unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2021 with his loving wife Margie Carol Aiken and adopted daughter Amy Johnson Baker by his side.Anyone who knew Rick knew of his deep love for his wife, Carol.\r\nNo one will forget his sneaky grin, those eyebrows and bad haircuts which were always covered by a Duke hat. He was a Duke basketball fanatic but found a passion for Fantasy Football later in life. He worked very hard all his life, up until the very end. He made a difference in the lives of many and had many dear friends who will truly miss him. We want to let him know that he did a great job and wish him a safe journey.\r\nWhen he retired to Patrick Springs,Virginia three years ago he found his paradise. He loved his tiny farm, cats, dog and way too many chickens. His favorite things were riding his lawn mower around the yard, working in his garden and checking his trail camera to see what was lurking in the yard at night. He had just spent the summer learning to can so he would always have pickled jalapeno\u2019s and chow chow on hand.\r\nThere will be a memorial service Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00. It will be held at the Stuart United Methodist Church, 101 E. Blue Ridge Street, Stuart, Virginia, 24171.\r\nRick requested blue jeans, sneakers and your team jersey or tee shirt be worn. He was always making jokes that the ushers were to seat the UNC fans at the back.\r\nIf you would like to honor Rick\u2019s memory, there has been a GoFundMe page set up to cover his end-of-life and medical expenses, since he did not have life insurance.\r\nhttps:\/\/gofund.me\/f6a22c74\r\n\r\nDue to Carol\u2019s allergies we ask that fragrance not be worn to the memorial service.\r\n\r\nNorris Funeral Services in Stuart will be serving the Woodall family.<\/td>\r\n<\/tr>\r\n<\/tbody>\r\n<\/table>
