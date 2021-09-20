<img class="wp-image-56631 size-medium alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit-Scott-e1632142446949-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/>Mr. Greene Lloyd \u201cDeany\u201d Scott, age 81, of Stuart, Virginia was called home on September 18, 2021, at Martinsville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Patrick County on October 24, 1939, to the late Luther Scott and Annice Foley Scott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Brewster Luther Scott, Eunice Scott Synan, Richard Lee Scott, Arnold Lewis Scott, Phyllis Scott Hanchey, and Wilbur Akers Scott. \u00a0Mr. Scott faithfully served in the United States Army.\u00a0 Deany was an avid fisherman and enjoyed tending to his garden.\r\n\r\nMr. Scott is survived by his two brothers, Cecil Scott of Stuart, Virginia, and Elliott Scott and wife, Debra of Penhook, Virginia; one sister, Elaine Scott of Rocky Mount, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Albert Hanchey of Stuart, Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Arlene Harris Scott of Stuart, Virginia, Jeanette Williams Scott of Stuart, Virginia, and Naomi Scott of Red Springs, North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nA graveside service for Mr. Scott will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Scott Foley Family Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Terry officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.\u00a0 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joy Ranch Children\u2019s Home, 813 Joy Ranch Road, Woodlawn, VA 24381.\u00a0 Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting <a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.
