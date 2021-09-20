<img class="size-medium wp-image-56628 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit-Grover-225x300.jpg" alt="" width="225" height="300" \/>Mr. Ronald Carl Grover, age 71 of Stuart, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina.\u00a0 He was born in Elmira, New York on October 29, 1949, to the late Clifford Sidney Grover and Maxine Louise Williams Grover Share.\u00a0 In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Grover.\r\n\r\nCarl was a wonderful, devoted husband of forty-nine years, a loving father and grandfather.\u00a0 He was a United States Army veteran faithfully serving from 1968 until 1971.\u00a0 He also enjoyed listening to and playing bluegrass music and was an exceptional woodcarver.\u00a0 Carl was unselfish, comical, outgoing, and an honest man.\u00a0 He will always be cherished and greatly missed by his family and friends.\r\n\r\nMr. Grover is survived by his wife, Rhonda Grover of the home, two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Wendy Grover of Maiden, North Carolina and Jeffrey and April Grover of Denver, North Carolina; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Coral and Linda Grover of Erin, New York and Michael Grover of Stuart, Virginia; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Maxine Colussy of Erin, New York, Kathie and William Clark of Elmira, New York, and Diane West of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nA Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.\u00a0 In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the donor\u2019s local food pantry.\u00a0 Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
