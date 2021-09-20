<img class="size-medium wp-image-44075 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Obit1-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>\u00a0Mrs. Geneva Austin Spence, age 85 of Stuart, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart.\u00a0 She was born in Patrick County on September 30, 1935, to the late James and Ann Austin.\u00a0 In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Spence; one son, Bobby Lee Spence; one daughter, Patricia Dalton; three sisters, Barbara Fain, Jewel Cowan, Judy Cassady; and three brothers, Donnie, Charles, and Jim Austin.\r\n\r\nSurviving is a son, Charlie Lee Spence of Walnut Cove, NC; four grandchildren, Christina Spence Daniels, Andrea N. Dalton, Patrick Dalton, Maggie Houchins; one great grandchild, Lyric Houchins; one brother, Henry Austin of Ridgeway; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nA graveside service will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Spence Family Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Spence officiating.\u00a0 Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
