<p class="yiv3737917690MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 <img class=" wp-image-61267 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Hall-215x300.jpg" alt="" width="342" height="477" \/>Mr. James \u201cJimmy\u201d Douglas Hall, age 67 of Stuart, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Duke University Hospital.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Patrick County on March 25, 1954, to the late Herman Ralph Hall and Irene Salmons Hall.\u00a0\u00a0Jimmy loved classic cars, especially his \u201969 Chevelle, Harley\u2019s, Hunting, and Fishing.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3737917690MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is his loving wife, Carol Belcher Hall of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Travis Worley of Woolwine; two sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Hall of Woolwine, Chris and LeeAnn Harris of Stuart; five grandchildren, Caleb Hall, Ashley Hall, Tucker Worley, Ethan Worley, Cole Worley; one brother and sister-in-law, R.J. and Carol Hall of Stuart; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eddie and Sandra Belcher of Woolwine; two aunts, Almeda Edwards of Woolwine, Nancy Hylton of Woolwine; one uncle, Darriel Salmons of Woolwine; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3737917690MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Jack\u2019s Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00\u00a0 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart.\u00a0 Memorials may be made to Sycamore Baptist Church c\/o Nancy Midkiff, 171 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Feel free for those attending to wear flannel shirts, blue jeans, and ballcaps in honor of Jimmy.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
Leave a Reply