<p class="yiv1239197962MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-61276 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Meadows-219x300.jpg" alt="" width="292" height="400" \/>Mrs. Betty Jo Meadows, age 87 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home of Dobson, NC. She was born on March 17, 1934, to the late Ernst Meyer-Hansen and the late Woodie Eugenia Moore Hansen. In addition to her parents, Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Meadows. She graduated from Wake Forest University where she met her husband. She was a longtime member of Parkway Baptist Church (aka Kings Cross) in Greensboro, NC, and in more recent years, part of the congregation of Stuart Presbyterian Church in Stuart, VA.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1239197962MsoNormal">Betty Jo was a loving wife, mother and sister. She is survived by daughter Woodie Eugenia Meadows Stapler and son-in-law Evan Lee Stapler of Carrollton, GA; daughter Leatha Meadows Hutchens and son-in-law Tim Hutchens of Stuart, VA; son Eddie Hansen Meadows and daughter-in-law Melissa Meadows of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren Julia Lynn Hutchens, Abby Hutchens Perry and husband Nathan Perry, Madeleine Meadows, Charles Meadows, Joshua Meadows, Nathanael Meadows, and Alex Stapler; sister Julia Kathryn Floyd and brother-in-law Herbert Floyd; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1239197962MsoNormal">Betty Jo\u2019s lifelong interests were spending time with her grandchildren, family, and extended family, participating as a member of the NC Daughters of the American Revolution and NC Children of the American Revolution, all types of needlework, reading, involvement in all areas of her church, and keeping traditions of her Danish heritage.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1239197962MsoNormal">A graveside service will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 OHenry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405 with Pastor Danny Redman of Stuart Presbyterian Church officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv1239197962MsoNormal">Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children\u2019s Homes of North Carolina, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361, or to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017.<\/p>
