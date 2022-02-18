<p class="yiv6671030347MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-61283 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Rautio-232x300.jpg" alt="" width="263" height="340" \/>Mr. Allen \u201cAl\u201d Douglas Rautio, age 83 of Patrick Springs, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Marcell, MN on May 11, 1938, to the late Arvo Earl Rautio and Bural Genevieve Benson Rautio.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Dunkley Rautio; a grandson, Jacques Allen Rautio; two sisters, Brenda Rautio, Claudette Rautio; and three brothers, Earl \u201cBill\u201d Rautio, Clifford Olsen, and Michael Olsen.\u00a0\u00a0Al served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and had over 20 years of service.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6671030347MsoNormal">Surviving is his wife, Mary Chittum Rautio of the home; his children, Doug Rautio and wife, Shelley, Donna Rautio Mabe, David Rautio and wife, Amy; his stepchildren, Steve Jones, Terry Jones and wife, Ann, Lori Jones Layman, Chris Jones and wife, Wendy; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special family, Rudy and Taunya Rautio of Marcell, MN; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6671030347MsoNormal">A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Creasey\u2019s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Rogers officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
Leave a Reply