<img class=" wp-image-61295 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Obit-Watson-285x300.jpg" alt="" width="251" height="264" \/>Ms. Stephanie Jean Watson, age 48 of Stuart, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in North Carolina on July 7, 1973.\u00a0\u00a0She was preceded in death by her father, Lendon Brent Watson.\u00a0\u00a0Stephanie loved Harley\u2019s and was a member of Blue Ridge Tabernacle Church.\r\n<p class="yiv0132643509MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is her mother, Sylvia Martin Hill of Stuart; one sister, Jennifer Watson of Stuart; one brother and sister-in-law, Doyle and Stacey Watson of Pilot Mountain, NC; two nephews, Levi and Lukah Watson; one niece, London Watson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0132643509MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Westfield Baptist Church with Pastor George Lambert officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in the church cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to <a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements.<\/p>
