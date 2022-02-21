<img class=" wp-image-61307 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Bauer-Matthew-Eric-234x300.png" alt="" width="291" height="373" \/>Mr. Matthew Eric Bauer, age 45 of Stuart, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Talbot County, Maryland on December 6, 1976, to the late Richard G. Bauer and Rebecca Lou Biery Bauer.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard G. Bauer, Jr., F. John Bauer Sr., and Thomas D. Bauer; and one sister, Jaclyn J. Bauer.\u00a0\u00a0Matthew was a retired EMT\/Firefighter.\u00a0\u00a0He was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his pocket. He loved spending time with friends and family chilling, playing games, and having bonfires. He always had a story to tell, enjoyed helping others, and riding his lawnmower; \u201cLawnmower Man\u201d as he was affectionately called. His top priority was his family, he was always excited to spend time with his kids and grandkids.\r\n<p class="yiv2925121485MsoNormal">Mr. Bauer is survived by his devoted wife, Tammy Lee Carson of Stuart, Virginia; three children, Crystal Carson (Nathaniel Henley) of Wytheville, Virginia, Rachel Lawson (Will Lawson) of Olympia, Washington, and Holly Carson (Austin Bell) of Stuart, Virginia; four grandchildren, Catelyn Daenerys Cales, Leon Kenneth Henley, Shiloh Paige Lawson,\u00a0\u00a0and Austin Wayne Bell Jr. \u201cBunkey\u201d; mother-in-law, Carol Carson of Stuart, Virginia; one sister; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2925121485MsoNormal">A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Bauer will be held at a later date.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to\u00a0Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuenralservices.com.<\/p>
Leave a Reply