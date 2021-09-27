<img class="size-full wp-image-56845 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Mr. William Arthur (Bill) Brim , age 98, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Blue Ridge Nursing Center.\u00a0 He was born in Patrick County on August 19, 1923, to the late Lucian Andrew Brim and Mary Arrington Brim.\u00a0 In addition to his parents, Mr. Brim was preceded in death by his brother Wallace Brim and sister-in-law Mary Hill Brim.\u00a0 Bill served in the United States Navy.\u00a0 In his younger years, Bill loved to hunt and fish.\u00a0 In later years he watched all the wildlife on the farm from his front porch and would report to family and friends of what he saw.\u00a0 Bill is survived by one nephew and his wife, Jack and Jill Brim of Kannapolis, NC; a niece and her husband, Janet Brim Jenkins and Dennis Jenkins of Cornelius, NC; a great-niece and her husband, Michelle Jenkins Quesinberry and Josh Quesinberry; a great-nephew and great-niece Jackson Brim and Jillian Brim and a great-great nephew Paul Quesinberry.\u00a0 A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church.\u00a0 The family will receive visitors\u00a0at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.\u00a0 Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
