<img class="size-medium wp-image-56837 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit-French-198x300.jpg" alt="" width="198" height="300" \/>In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great- great grandmother, Nadene C. French who passed away peacefully at her daughter\u2019s home in Staunton, VA on September 23, 2021.\r\n\r\nNadene is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, John (Bill) William French.\u00a0 They made their home in Sebring FL, Meadows of Dan, VA and recently in Mt. Airy, NC. They spent most winter days walking in the Florida state parks and summers with her son in the mountains of VA. Many bus tours all over the country were taken as well as many road trips. \u00a0She was born in Roanoke, VA and had wonderful memories of growing up there and going to Lakeside Park with her sisters and cousins.\u00a0 Nadene enjoyed tole painting, crafts, quilting, sewing and was a fantastic cook being known for family favorite cookies, cakes, and BBQ.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her 5 children; Daughter Carolyn Campbell (Don) of Staunton, VA. grandchildren Jamie Webb (Raymond), Libbey (Tim Trice) Teresa Perry (Kyle), Donnie Donovan, Jr.\u00a0 Daughter Sharon Poinsett (Charlie) of Medford, NJ grandson, Matthew Snyder.\u00a0 Son Phil Barnard (Vickie) of Meadows of Dan, VA, grandchildren Jesse Barnard, Allie Johnson (Will) Maddie and Andrew.\u00a0 Daughter Teresa Barnard (Donnie Elgin) of Meadows of Dan VA. Grandson Dylan Volb. Son Thomas Barnard (Brandee Bryant) of Hillsville, VA, grandchildren Christian and Kayla.\u00a0 Step-children; Ernst William French (Julie) of Hermitage, PA, grandchildren Nicole, Mitchell, and Brandon.\u00a0 \u00a0Sabine French of Chapel Hill, NC. \u00a0Andrea Zowalki of Wilmington, NC whom Nadene considered a special part of her family. Favorite pets, Millie and Archie.\r\n\r\nNadene was preceded in death by her former husband of 54 years, William (Bill) W. Barnard and her dear sisters Jewell and Veda.\r\n\r\nFuneral services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 2 p.m.\u00a0 at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church, 2511 Jeb Stuart Highway, Meadows of Dan, VA with Pastor Shawn Carter officiating. \u00a0Burial will follow in the church cemetery.\u00a0 The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Nadene\u2019s name be made to Meadows of Dan Baptist Church or to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.\u00a0 Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
